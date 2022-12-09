MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nice weekend ahead of a major storm coming Monday

PHOENIX — Overnight clouds are quickly clearing out, and we'll see abundant sunshine for the rest of today and as we head into the weekend.

Valley temperatures will top out in the mid 60s today, Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the low 40s.

By Sunday night, our next big storm will be moving in from the west.

Monday is now an ABC15 Weather Action Day as we track wind, rain, snow and a major blast of cold air headed into Arizona.

Travel could be significantly impacted across our state as roads get slick and icy. Winds gusts could reach 40 mph in northern Arizona, and near 30 mph here in the Valley.

Early estimates show that the snow level could drop to 4,000 feet in elevation with five to ten inches of snow expected for areas above 6,000 feet, like Flagstaff.

Here in the Valley, some spots could get as much as half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain from Sunday night to Monday.

These estimates could still change (perhaps even quite a bit) over the next few days, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

It's also looking much colder next week behind a cold front that's moving through on Monday.

Valley highs will fall into the 50s starting Monday with overnight lows in the 30s.

Up north, our highest elevations will see overnight temperatures plunge into the single digits.

So, prepare for a chilly week all across Arizona!

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.94" (-1.72" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.24"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

