MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Morning freezes, then warming up

PHOENIX — Bundle up! It's another cold morning in the Valley.

More Freeze Warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. across south-central and southern Arizona, including most of the Phoenix metro area. So, make sure to keep your sensitive plants covered, wrap any exposed pipes and bring your pets inside overnight.

Temperatures will then climb into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Phoenix Sky Harbor hasn’t recorded a freezing temperature since January 2, 2019. That streak will continue as the heart of Phoenix only drops to the upper 30s this morning.

We are also tracking a shift in the winds that is bringing more Wind Advisories to northwestern Arizona now through Wednesday evening.

Peak gusts in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City could reach 40 to 50 mph over the next couple of days. Light breezes are also expected in the parts of the Valley on Wednesday.

Those winds will die down on Thursday as a weak storm system pushes through our state.

We may see a few spotty showers in the high country as it moves through, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

Another dose of cool air will move in, though. Phoenix will drop to the mid 60s on Friday after warming into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

A second storm system may bring more rain and snow showers to the Four Corners over the weekend while sending even more cold air into our state.

Daytime highs may drop into the low 60s by early next week with overnight lows back in the 30s across the Valley.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.42" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

