MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record temperatures possible to begin December

PHOENIX — It was an incredibly warm November in the Valley, breaking the old record of 24 days of 80-degree-or-higher temperatures set in 1949!

With high pressure in control all week, the 80s will stick around as we begin the month of December.

Wednesday's record high is 83 degrees set in 1949 and we could tie that.

Thursday's record high is 84 degrees set in 2017. Right now, the forecast calls for a high of 82, so that record is likely safe.

But, we'll be within a degree of Friday's record high of 81 set in 1940.

Then, we'll drop into the upper 70s over the weekend.

Mornings will stay cool, at least. Expect overnight lows in the 50s all week long.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.26" (-0.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

