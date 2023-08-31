MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record heat but dust and storms could hit today, too

PHOENIX — It's been a record-breaking week so far in the Valley and we aren't done just yet.

Phoenix could tie a big record today if we reach our forecast high of 110 degrees. The tally of days with highs at 110 degrees or hotter is now up to 52 days this summer. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we could tie that all-time record this afternoon.

Phoenix has also had 22 days so far at 115 degrees or hotter, the most ever recorded in a single year. Previously, the record was 14 days set in 2020.

Today's low temperature could set a record, too. Phoenix has only cooled to 92 degrees so far today, and if we don't drop any further before midnight that will set a new record warm low for today's date. The current record stands at 91 degrees set in 2011.

We're now up to 34 days with lows in the 90s. The old record was 28 days set in 2020.

We're also back on storm watch today as monsoon moisture increases, bringing better storm chances across Arizona.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the high country and in southeast Arizona first, then they could move into the Valley by this evening.

Stay weather-aware and be prepared to get indoors should storm strike. Storms could be strong or severe, bringing damaging winds, blowing dust and areas of heavy rain or flooding.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for areas in the south Valley like Ahwatukee, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek and the San Tan Valley, and for areas across southern Maricopa county and Pinal and Pima counties this afternoon and evening. Blowing dust could drop visibility below a mile and the dust could hit during the evening commute so be prepared to pull over if you get caught in a dust storm while on the road.

The Valley is also under another High Pollution Advisory today, but this time it's for dust as particle pollution could increase by the evening making it difficult to breathe, especially if you have a respiratory condition.

Storm chances ramp up even further on Friday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. The risk for flooding with any storms that develop will increase on Friday, too.

As storm chances ramp up, temperatures will drop. Valley highs will fall back into the upper 90s to low 100s starting Friday and stay there through Labor Day weekend.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.94" (-1.81" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.74"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

