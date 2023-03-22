MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain, snow and high winds as a cold front moves through Arizona

PHOENIX — The cold front associated with our latest storm is moving through Arizona today bringing more winds, rain and snow.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode through today as the weather will impact your outdoor plans and travel around the state.

Snow and icy roads could lead to hazardous travel across the high country. You may need to adjust your travel plans and make sure you have an emergency kit in the car with water, blankets and flashlights.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Mohave County, Coconino County (near Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon) and in parts of northeastern Arizona near the Four Corners.

Snow levels are dropping again as the cold front moves in, bottoming out near 5,000 feet this morning.

Flagstaff, and other areas above 6,500 feet in elevation, could could pick up another four to six inches of snow by this afternoon.

Here in the Valley, we could see an additional tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain today. One to two inches of rain is still possible over the higher terrain to our north and east, including over some of our foothills locations.

The rain combined with ongoing runoff from snow melt in the high country will increase the risk of flooding along many creeks and rivers.

Multiple Flood Warnings are in effect for creeks and rivers around central Arizona, including across Yavapai and Coconino counties and in Maricopa county, too.

A Flood Watch is in effect through tonight for northern and eastern portions of Maricopa and Pinal counties, as well as the lower elevations of Yavapai and Gila counties. Parts of Mohave County are also under this alert.

High winds are an issue with this storm, too.

Wind Advisories remain in effect for most of northern and eastern Arizona where wind gusts could reach 45 to 50 mph.

Valley winds will stay strong through the morning before easing up a bit, with lingering wind gusts will top out near 25 mph this afternoon.

We're also getting another dose of cool air with this storm. Valley highs will fall into the mid to upper 60s through midweek.

We'll dry out across the Valley by this evening and it looks like we'll stay dry through the weekend as the chance for snow showers continues along the Mogollon Rim.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s through the weekend.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.86" (+0.48" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.19"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

