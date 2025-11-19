MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain is coming on Wednesday as our ABC15 Weather Action Days continue

PHOENIX — Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and even flooding have been impacting Arizona as this latest storm system tracks through.

Wednesday will be another ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take action to stay safe and this storm.

Forecast models are showing as much as a quarter-inch to an inch of rain in many Valley neighborhoods before this storm system clears out on Thursday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of Yavapai and northwestern Maricopa counties through Wednesday evening, and northeastern Maricopa County through Thursday morning.

Parts of the high country could see their first snowfall of the season with this storm by Wednesday.

Snow levels will gradually fall to around 7,000 to 7,500 feet by Wednesday evening across the high country.

Flagstaff could pick up an inch or two of snow.

Then, another storm system could move in over the weekend, bringing another round of cold air, rain and mountain snow. So, stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.61" (+1.37" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

