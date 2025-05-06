MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain coming to the Valley this week!

PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms have been impacting parts of the Valley since Sunday and there are still chances for more in the forecast.

Tuesday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take action and get ready for more rain. You may need to adjust outdoor plans or give yourself a bit of extra time to get around town in the rain.

Downpours could lead to slick roads at times.

We're also expecting gusty winds, lightning, and chances for small hail with some of these storms.

The main impacts in the Valley will be this morning. Some Valley locations could pick up a tenth to a quarter inch of rain.

Another storm system could bring even more rain to parts of central and southern Arizona on Wednesday.

The snow level is looking very high, around 8,000 to 9,000 feet in elevation. So, we're only expecting snow on our highest peaks. Even Flagstaff will get rain out of this storm, instead of snow.

The cool-down these storms are bringing is dropping temperatures to around 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

Here in the Valley, daytime highs will peak in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

As high pressure returns later this week, temperatures will rebound very quickly!

Phoenix will hit the mid 80s on Wednesday and mid 90s on Thursday before soaring back into the triple digits.

Expect highs between 102 and 105 degrees across the Valley with breezy winds over Mother's Day weekend.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.79" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

