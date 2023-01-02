MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow on the way

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is still moving through Arizona.

We're tracking ongoing rain, snow, gusty winds and a big dose of cold air across Arizona.

This storm is still impacting road travel across the higher terrain. Use caution if you have to head out today.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through this morning for areas above 6,000 feet along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains, including for spots like Flagstaff and Show Low.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal and Superstition Mountains, and Gila County and southeastern Arizona through this morning.

We could pick up an additional one to four inches of snow over the higher terrain through today.

After kicking off the new year with record rainfall at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Sunday, rain chances will trend down throughout the day today in the Valley.

However, another storm moves in on Tuesday and that's bringing rain and snow chances back.

Rain and snow showers will first move into western Arizona overnight, with rain moving into the Valley by the Tuesday morning commute.

Snow showers will expand into spots like Flagstaff and across the high country through the morning on Tuesday, too.

We could pick up an additional one to three inches of snow in the high country on Tuesday, including in spots like Flagstaff.

For the Valley, rainfall will be lighter with this next storm but we could pick up an additional tenth of an inch of rain in the Phoenix area.

We'll dry out and warm back into the 60s by midweek.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.48" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.62"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

