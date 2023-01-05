MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow in Arizona

PHOENIX — It's been a wet and snowy start to the new year across Arizona!

As one storm clears out of the state, another one is set to bring more rain and high-country snow today.

The next storm moving in will impact northwestern Arizona by this afternoon, bringing scattered rain showers to areas like Bullhead City and Kingman.

Scattered showers spread east through the evening, with snow possible in spots like Flagstaff late this evening and overnight.

We could see spotty showers in the Phoenix area late this evening, but most spots will stay dry. If we manage to get any measurable rain, it will end up at less than a tenth of an inch in the Valley.

Flagstaff could see another one to two inches of snow, but higher amounts are possible over the Kaibab Plateau.

The storm will quickly clear out Friday morning and the forecast is looking dry through the weekend as daytime temperatures stay in the mid 60s.

Then, another storm is set to impact Arizona starting late Monday. Stay tuned for further updates as the storm approaches.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.42" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

