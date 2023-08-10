MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms across Arizona this week

PHOENIX — We saw another round of showers and thunderstorms around the state overnight and early this morning, and those storm chances aren't clearing out just yet.

While there's only a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the Valley this evening, we'll see more storms across northern and northeast Arizona today. Those storms could bring heavy downpours, dangerous lightning, powerful wind gusts and even isolated flooding.

Then those storm chances get better in the Valley and across northern and eastern Arizona Friday into the weekend.

Temperatures are dropping slightly too, but as humidity stays high it's still going to feel very hot in the afternoon hours.

Daytime highs in the Valley will stay below 110 degrees today through Sunday, but heat index values will make it feel two to three degrees hotter each day.

Temperatures will soar again early next week, likely topping 110 again by Monday and approaching 115 by the middle of next week.

Phoenix has now had 42 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

We've also had 25 days so far with lows in the 90s. That is already the second most ever recorded and we still have all of August to get through! The record is 28 days set in 2020 and that record will likely get broken this summer.

We could also add to our tally of days at 115 degrees or hotter next week. 2023 is already in the top spot with 19 days so far. The previous record of 14 days was set in 2020.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, remember to limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by the heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

Phoenix is also currently in the middle of the fourth-longest dry streak on record. It has been 140 days since we've had measurable rain at Sky Harbor.

This is also the first time in recorded history that Phoenix has not received any measurable rainfall in the months of April, May, June and July.

So far, we have only had a trace of rain at Sky Harbor since the start of the monsoon season. To date, 2023 tied with 1995 for the driest starts to the monsoon on record here. (Phoenix didn't get measurable rain until August 14th back in 1995.)

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-1.25" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.57"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_____________________________________

