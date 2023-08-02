MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More extreme heat on the way this week!

PHOENIX — After a brutal, record setting July, we're about to get another round of extreme heat!

July was officially the hottest month ever recorded in Phoenix with an average temperature of 102.7 degrees, shattering the previous record for the hottest month set in August of 2020 when the average temperature was 99.1 degrees.

Phoenix reached 110 degrees or more for an all-time record of 31 days in a row during the month of July. (Previously, the record was 18 days in a row set in 1974.)

We also had 19 days with lows in the 90s! That included a 16 day stretch of consecutive days with lows in the 90s, more than double the previous record.

We'll start adding to those counts again as temperatures soar this week!

Phoenix will likely top 110 degrees again today and highs could approach 115 degrees by Friday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday. Those days are now ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder that the heat will be dangerous and you should take action to protect yourself, your family and your pets from the extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

Air quality is also an issue this week with ozone pollution reaching unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for through today. If you have asthma or COPD, plan on limiting your time outside or you may have difficulty breathing.

While monsoon storm chances linger for parts of the high country today, rain chances are limited in the Valley. There's just a slight chance for showers through the morning before drier air moves in, clearing out storm chances through at least the weekend.

Phoenix is currently in the middle of the 4th longest dry streak on record. It has been 132 days since we've had measurable rain at Sky Harbor.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-1.00" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.53"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

