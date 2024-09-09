MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More 110-degree days in Phoenix this week before cooler air moves in!

PHOENIX — The Valley is still sizzling as high pressure remains in control!

Phoenix hit 110 degrees on Monday and could reach 110 again Tuesday before temperatures start to drop.

We've now had 60 days at 110 degrees or hotter in Phoenix this year, which is an all-time record. The previous record was 55 days set just last year.

The sizzling hot conditions extend outside of the Valley, too. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday for the lower Colorado River Valley from Parker to Yuma as temperatures there continue to top 110 degrees.

Lingering monsoon moisture will keep the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms in play for areas along the Mogollon Rim and in northeastern Arizona today and tomorrow. Then, drier air will move in by the middle to end of the week.

We are also tracking a couple of storm systems bringing cooler air and breezes to the forecast later this week and over the weekend.

Winds will pick up as the first of these two storms passes to our north on Thursday. Gusts will peak near 25 mph in the Valley and near 40 mph up north.

Those winds will usher in some slightly cooler air, dropping temperatures to near average by the end of the week. That will put Phoenix near 104 degrees on Friday.

Then, another storm system will approach from the west over the weekend. This one will be far enough south to pull moisture up into Arizona as it moves through. So, chances for showers and thunderstorms will return Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Valley temperatures will drop into the low 100s by Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows look cooler, too. Much of the Valley looks to fall into the upper 70s to low 80s early Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Despite the potential drop in temperatures, right now there's still no end in sight to this record-setting stretch of triple-digit days. As of Monday, we've had 106 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Meteorological summer ended on August 31st and it was the hottest summer on record in Phoenix! The overall average temperature for June, July and August was 98.9 degrees, breaking last summer's record of 97.0 degrees.

Hot and dry typically go hand-in-hand and it's also been a fairly dry monsoon in the Valley. There are only a few weeks left to get rain in the bucket before the season officially ends on September 30th.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our "normal" amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.45" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

