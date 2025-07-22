MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms chances continue today in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is building across the area this morning, fueling scattered showers and storms in parts of the Valley.

Gusty winds and flash flooding remain the main threats, especially across southeastern Arizona, where storms may linger a bit longer.

As we head into the afternoon, storm chances will begin to taper off as drier air pushes in from the west.

Temperatures will stay several degrees below average today, with highs hovering in the low 100s to start the week.

By Wednesday, that drier air settles in overhead, effectively shutting down rain chances and setting the stage for a quick warm-up.

As the moisture fades, the heat ramps up fast.

Phoenix could be flirting with 110 degrees again by the end of the weekend.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.89" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.44" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

