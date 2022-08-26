MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm threat winds down through the weekend as things heat up!

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms will fire up again in parts of our state today and on Saturday.

Here in the Valley, storm coverage will be spotty with just a few isolated storms possible.

Up north, scattered storms will develop across the higher terrain and communities near wildfire burn scars are at risk of seeing flooding.

Any storms that develop across our state could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and pockets of heavy rain.

Ozone pollution is building up again, too. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is now in effect through today with Ozone High Pollution Watches in effect through the weekend. Limit your time outside if you have asthma or COPD, or you may have difficulty breathing.

Valley temperatures will continue to hit the low 100s each day through the weekend with early morning lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The forecast begins to dry out on Sunday, with drier conditions anticipated for most of next week.

As the storm threat clears out, expect sunny skies and a big warm-up next week. Valley highs will top 105 degrees again all week long. We could be near 110 by Tuesday and Wednesday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.61" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.58"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

