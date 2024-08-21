MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances are ramping up across Arizona

PHOENIX — Phoenix is in the middle of the longest stretch of triple-digit days ever!

As of Tuesday, Phoenix has had 86 triple-digit days in a row and there is no end in sight. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Our only hope for a little relief would be a good round of monsoon storms to cool things off, and chances for storms are going up over the next 48 hours.

After some light rain in the Valley overnight, storm chances will ramp up this evening and on Thursday as a disturbance passes by and more monsoon moisture flows in.

Any storms that develop will be capable of bringing strong winds, blowing dust and low visibility, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy downpours, and flooding (especially near wildfire burn scars.) So stay weather-aware and seek shelter if/when storms move in.

As storm chances go up, forecast temperatures will drop closer to normal for this time of year. Phoenix will top out around 106 or 107 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the mid 80s.

Heading into the weekend, a storm system moving through the Pacific Northwest will pull drier air into Arizona. That will clear out monsoon storm chances across our state and drive up temperatures.

Phoenix will likely be back up near 110 degrees by the start of next week.

_______________________________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.30" (-0.16" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

