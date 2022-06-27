PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 is off to busy start and it's not slowing down anytime soon.

Monsoon storm chances continue daily across Arizona, with a threat of strong winds, blowing dust, lightning and heavy rain.

In the Valley, spotty storms are possible today and Tuesday but we'll see a better chance for storms by midweek. Storm chances continue each day through the weekend.

Air quality will also be a concern, with ozone pollution potentially reaching unhealthy levels. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today, and a High Pollution Watch is in effect on Tuesday. If you suffer from asthma, COPD or any other respiratory condition, you may want to limit your time outdoors otherwise you could have difficulty breathing.

While humidity stays high, temperatures are going to be sizzling, too. Valley highs will top out between 105 and 108 each day this week.

Morning lows will only cool into the mid to upper 80s each day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.88"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

