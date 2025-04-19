MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Lingering storm brings a chance for rain to the Valley and snow to the high country

PHOENIX — Our latest spring storm is rolling through Arizona tonight through Saturday morning.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a chance of scattered showers throughout our evening with cooler than normal temperatures. Not a lot of rain is expect about a tenth of an inch.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 6,000 feet overnight, bringing one to three inches of snow.

The Kaibab Plateau, Flagstaff and Munds Park will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 p.m. tonight.

The Chuska Mountains and the White Mountains will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through Saturday evening.

Total snow accumulations there could reach four to six inches and winds will gust as high as 45 mph leading to blowing snow and low visibility.

As the cooler air settles in, temperatures will remain below normal and in the 70s for Saturday.

Easter Sunday is looking sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s, which is right near normal for this time of year.

Then, we'll warm back into the low 90s as our forecast stays dry early next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.88" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

