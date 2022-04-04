MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and breezy week ahead!

PHOENIX — It could be the last day in the 80s for a while.
A passing disturbance will be moving out today and it will leave behind it sunny but breezy conditions that will stick around almost every day.
Afternoon breezes will hover around 10-15 mph in the Valley with slightly higher gusts in northern Arizona.
Then, high pressure builds over the west this week. This will lead to highs in the 90s beginning Tuesday.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
