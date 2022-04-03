MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Enjoy the 80s as warmer temps are on the way!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are heating up in the Valley!
Highs flirted with 90 degrees this afternoon and it'll get even hotter next week.
Clouds will move back in on Sunday as another weak storm system approaches from the west. It looks like we could see more spotty showers across northern Arizona with this one on Sunday and Monday.
Here in the Valley, we'll just see more clouds and breezy winds.
Then, as high pressure builds in, we'll heat up next week with highs back in the 90s starting Tuesday.
Expect breezy conditions as well almost each day next week.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.05" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
_________________________________________
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________