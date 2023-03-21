MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High winds, rain and snow in Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Another big storm is headed to Arizona!

Today and Wednesday are ABC15 Weather Action Days as we track more snow across the high country and rain in the Valley. This will impact your outdoor plans and travel around the state, so take action now to get ready for this storm.

Snow and icy roads could lead to hazardous travel across the high country. You may need to adjust your travel plans and make sure you have an emergency kit in the car with water, blankets and flashlights.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of central, northwest and northeast Arizona today. Spots like Flagstaff could pick up as much as 3 inches of snow through today.

Snow levels will be around 6,500 feet through this morning before rising to near 8,000 feet by this evening. So while we'll start with snow in the high country this morning, we'll see more of an icy mix in some of our higher terrain spots by this evening.

Then snow levels will plummet again to near 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning behind a cold front. So another round of accumulating snow will be possible overnight and on Wednesday. We could pick up as much as four to eight inches of snow between today and Wednesday in spots like Flagstaff by the time this storm system clears out.

Here in the Valley, many cities could pick up around a half an inch of rain. One to two inches of rain is possible over the higher terrain to our north and east, including over some of our foothills locations.

The rain combined with ongoing runoff from snow melt in the high country will enhance the threat of flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect today and Wednesday for the northern and eastern portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties, as well as the lower elevations of Yavapai and Gila Counties. Parts of Mohave County are also under this alert.

High winds will be an issue too, increasing throughout the day today ahead of a cold front that comes in tonight.

Wind Advisories are in effect for all of western Arizona, and most of northern and southern Arizona where wind gusts could reach 45 to 50 mph.

Valley winds will increase by the this afternoon, but the strongest winds come tonight and early Wednesday. Peak wind gusts could reach 45 mph here in the Valley as the cold front pushes through late tonight.

We're getting another dose of cool air with this storm, too!

Valley highs will reach the low 70s today before falling into the mid to upper 60s through midweek.

We'll dry out across the Valley by Wednesday evening and it looks like we'll stay dry through the weekend.

Valley highs will climb back into the low 70s by Friday.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.86" (+0.50" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.09"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

