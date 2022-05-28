MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High fire danger during memorial Day weekend

PHOENIX — High pressure is in control and sending temperatures soaring!

Phoenix hit 106 degrees on Friday, making it the hottest day of 2022 so far!

Breezy conditions are sticking around too, with even stronger winds expected in the high country.

Wind Advisories take effect today for central and northern Arizona.

Gusts could top 50 mph across northern Arizona by Sunday with 30 mph gusts here in the Valley.

That will increase fire danger across our state, so be cautious if you're enjoying the outdoors this weekend as fires could spread very quickly. Stay alert and make sure to follow the fire restrictions in place around our state.

A Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) is in effect for areas across northern Arizona this weekend. Fire Weather Watches are in effect for eastern Arizona this Sunday.

Those high winds come as low pressure passes to our north, which will also help temperatures drop.

Expect highs in the Valley in the low 100s Saturday, mid 90s Sunday, and low 90s by Memorial Day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

