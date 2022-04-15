MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up through Easter weekend

PHOENIX — Heating things up as we head into the Easter weekend!

Valley highs will climb into the upper 80s today, then into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Breezes pick back up across northern Arizona today, but they'll get even stronger on Saturday. At that point, another storm system will be passing to our north and winds will increase across our state.

Expect breezes back in the Valley on Saturday afternoon with gusts near 30 mph and windy conditions up north with gusts topping 40 mph.

Clouds increase later today and they'll linger into Saturday morning, but otherwise it's going to stay dry through the weekend.

Then high pressure builds in as we head into next week, and that's sending temperatures in to the upper 90s by Monday.

Valley highs will be near record on Monday, too. Phoenix looks to top out at 97 degrees that day. The record on Monday stands at 100 degrees set back in 1989.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.18" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

