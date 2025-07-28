MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat cranks up across the state with monsoon storm chances gradually returning

PHOENIX — High pressure continues to strengthen across the Grand Canyon State, sending temperatures soaring!

The heat risk on Monday will be Moderate to Major, with highs in the Phoenix Metro expected to top 112°.

Anyone can be impacted by heat illness, not just those in vulnerable groups. Be sure to limit time outdoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and if you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors and stay well-hydrated.

Even as monsoon storm chances return this week, temperatures will stay above normal across much of Arizona.

An Extreme Heat Warning is also in effect for parts of the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet, where temperatures could reach a dangerously hot 113°.

Moisture will begin to move back into the state early this week, boosting storm chances in eastern Arizona first, then spreading into the high country and possibly the Valley by midweek.

Here in the Valley, the best chance for storms looks to be Wednesday into Thursday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.11" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.66" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

