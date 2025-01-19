MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gorgeous MLK Day weekend continues in the Valley

PHOENIX — It has been a gorgeous start to MLK Day weekend in the Valley!

Our clear and sunny skies will continue today and Monday with highs in the mid-60s. Meanwhile, the wind will also remain calm for the Valley but will start to pick up late Monday into Tuesday.

Our early mornings will still be chilly as overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s across the Valley.

Up north, winds have been breezy today but will briefly calm overnight and tomorrow before picking back up Monday and Tuesday. This is due to a storm system that will be passing to our northeast.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 9 a.m. MST Monday for areas along the Colorado River. This includes Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. Winds will gust up to 45 mph. The advisory will expire at 7 p.m. MST on Tuesday.

As that storm system passes to our northeast early next week, it will reinforce cool air across the state through midweek. Expect the high country to see morning lows widely drop into the single digits.

As our forecast stays dry, Phoenix will continue adding days to the current dry streak.

Friday marked the 148th day in a row without measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor. That's the second-longest dry streak on record! The all-time record, set in 1972, is 160 days in a row without measurable rain and that may be in jeopardy in the weeks ahead.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.54" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

