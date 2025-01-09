MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freeze Warnings and more wind today!

PHOENIX — Chilly temperatures and gusty conditions are sticking around for another day!

Today, as winds shift out of the north, it will get windy across northern Arizona and breezy in the Valley again. Gusts could hit 40 to 50 mph along the I-40 corridor and across northwestern Arizona near the Colorado River Valley. Gusts in the Phoenix metro could reach 30 mph this afternoon.

Temperatures are plummeting, too!

Freeze Warnings are in effect through 9 a.m. this morning, and again Thursday night into Friday morning for much of south-central and southeastern Arizona. This includes areas just south and east of Phoenix like Maricopa, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Florence, and San Tan Valley.

If you live in these areas, remember to cover exposed pipes and protect sensitive plants this evening before you go to bed. Bring your pets inside, too.

In the Valley, overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 30s to low 40s with daytime highs Thursday and Friday in the mid 60s.

This feels like a massive cool-down for us, but it's really only resetting temperatures to seasonal levels after a record warm start to winter.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.27" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

