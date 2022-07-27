PHOENIX — Stay weather-aware as our risk for monsoon storms continues this week.

High pressure to our east is allowing monsoon moisture to flow in and taking the edge off of our heat.

Any storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall, so the risk for flooding is high.

Flood Watches have been extended through Friday morning for most of Arizona, including the Phoenix metro area.

Gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours are the main threats with any storms that move through, but there's also an increased risk for flash flooding near our wildfire burn scars.

Here in the Valley, we'll see another chance for spotty showers and storms today. Then storm chances will ramp up even more by the end of the week.

Expect temperatures to stay below average for the rest of the week. Valley highs will only reach the upper 90s to low 100s each day with early morning lows in the low to mid 80s.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.08" (-2.59" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.43"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

