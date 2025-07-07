MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat returns with near-record temperatures this week

PHOENIX — Expect hot, dry conditions to continue in the Valley and much of Arizona as high pressure strengthens overhead.

Highs will climb near 111 degrees in the Valley on Monday and continue rising each day next week.

This weather pattern is also expected to lead to worsening air quality on Monday.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Valley on Monday. Light winds and sunshine are contributing to rising ozone levels, particularly during the afternoon hours.

Breathing in ozone pollution can cause chest pain, coughing, throat irritation and difficulty breathing. Children, older adults and people with asthma, COPD or other respiratory issues are most at risk. Try to limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours.

To help reduce ozone pollution, consider carpooling, using public transportation, avoiding idling and refueling after sunset.

As high pressure settles over Arizona by midweek, near-record temperatures are possible.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from Tuesday through Thursday for central and southern Arizona, including the Valley.

Monday through Thursday, areas below 4,000 feet at the Grand Canyon are also included in the warning.

This means Tuesday through Thursday will be ABC 15 Weather Action Days.

Remember to limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., stay hydrated with water and electrolytes, bring pets indoors, and check on friends and family to ensure they have adequate cooling. Never leave children or pets in a hot car.

Afternoon highs could reach up to 116 degrees by Wednesday, which would tie the record high for that day, which is 116 set in 2024.

Heat risk will range from major to extreme for parts of central and southwestern Arizona. This means your risk for heat-related illnesses without proper cooling and hydration is high.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.39" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (+0.08" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

