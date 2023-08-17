MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat continues but relief is in sight

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect until 8 p.m. for the Phoenix metro area and areas along the Colorado River in southwest Arizona.

We are in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe from the potentially dangerous heat.

Wednesday marked the 20th day this year with temperatures at 115 degrees or more. That is a new all-time record. (Previously, the record was 14 days at 115 degrees or more back in 2020.) We'll be flirting with 115 degrees again today.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, remember to limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by the heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

We're also still waiting for our first measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor this monsoon.

So far, we have only had a trace of rain at Sky Harbor since the start of the monsoon season. 2023 is now in the top spot for the latest first measurable monsoon rain on record. (Phoenix didn't get measurable rain until August 14th back in 1995. Prior to this year, that was the latest on record.)

We are also currently in the middle of the second longest dry streak on record. It has been 147 days since we've had measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor. The longest dry streak on record is 160 days back in 1972.

Chances for monsoon storms will be increasing heading into the weekend, so we could get measurable rain in Phoenix soon.

Any storms that develop around our state could produce strong winds, areas of heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

As we head into the weekend, parts of our state could see flooding too.

Hurricane Hilary has strengthened off the western coast of Mexico and will be moving north along the Baja Peninsula over the next few days.

Moisture from that storm will get pulled up in our monsoon flow by this weekend increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms.

This will also help drop our temperatures, bringing Valley highs down into the low 100s through the weekend.

Temperatures will climb again next week and we could approach 110 degrees again by Wednesday.

Phoenix has now had 45 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

This year has also tied the record for the most lows in the 90s in any year. We're now up to 28 days with lows in the 90s, tying the record set in 2020. We will likely add a few more to this tally before the summer ends.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-1.46" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.63"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

