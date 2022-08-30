MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings in place as temperatures soar!

PHOENIX — As high pressure builds in, temperatures could hit 110 degrees or higher in Phoenix for the first time this month.

Phoenix will end up just a couple of degrees shy of the record high today, too. The record stands at 113 degrees set on this date in 2011.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley today and Wednesday, so we're in ABC15 Weather Action Mode.

Take action to keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe in this extreme heat. Stay hydrated with plenty of water and electrolyte drinks.

Limit your time outside from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and keep your pets inside, too.

Cars heat up fast! So, don't leave your kids or pets unattended in your vehicle.

Air quality is also a concern again this week.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect on Wednesday. Limit your time outside if you have asthma or COPD, or you may have difficulty breathing.

While we may see a few spotty storms in the higher terrain and in southeast Arizona, our Valley forecast is looking dry for the next few days.

We'll see a slight chance (10 percent) of an isolated storm or two making it down from the higher terrain and into the Valley on Friday and this weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.73" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.59"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

