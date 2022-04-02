MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Enjoy the 80s - warmer temps are on the way!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up in the Valley!

Highs reached the mid 80s Friday and will stay there over the weekend.

Plenty of sunshine today with a high of 87 in Phoenix. The UV index is considered very high for today and that burn time is just 15 minutes so, be sure to keep the sunscreen with you and reapply often.

Clouds will move back in on Sunday as another weak storm system approaches from the west. It looks like we could see more spotty showers across northern Arizona with this one on Sunday and Monday.

Here in the Valley, we'll just see more clouds and breezy winds.

Then, as high pressure builds in, we'll heat up next week with highs back in the 90s starting Tuesday.

Expect breezy conditions as well almost each day next week.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

