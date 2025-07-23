MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out in the Valley for the rest of the week

PHOENIX — Drier air is moving in and storm chances will clear out in the Valley for the rest of the week.

That drier air will also allow temperatures to soar!

Phoenix could be flirting with 110 degrees again by the end of the weekend.

Air quality will likely get worse too as light winds and sunny skies all ozone pollution to build up.

An Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect for the Valley on Friday and Saturday. This may be upgraded to an advisory as we get closer.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

Monsoon storm chances could return to the Valley early next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.93" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.48" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

