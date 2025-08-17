Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry air moves in and temperatures sizzle next week

After back-to-back storms brought some much-needed rain to the Valley, we are drying out and warming up.
PHOENIX — After back-to-back storms brought some much-needed rain to the Valley, we are drying out and warming up.

High pressure returns next week, the heat dome will keep us dry and send temperatures above normal by Monday.

That ridge will push temperatures back above 110 by Wednesday and stay that way into next weekend.

We will even be on record watch for Thursday and Friday as temperatures are expect to be 113 both days.

The Valley's heat risk will be in the major category starting Thursday, meaning everyone will be at risk for heat-related illnesses without proper cooling or hydration.

Storm chances come back into the picture too. Right now just a slight chance for the Valley.

Stay tuned for more updates.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.20" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
