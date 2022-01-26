MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drier and cooler air moving into Arizona

PHOENIX — Slightly cooler and drier air is moving in behind a storm system that's clearing out of our state to the east today.

Highs will be just slightly lower today, but still right near the normal for this time of year, in the upper 60s across the Valley.

As winds shift behind this storm system, wind speeds will again pick up along the Colorado River Valley. Another Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for spots like Bullhead City this afternoon and evening. Watch out for gusts as high as 45 mph along the lake today.

We'll feel that cool-down even more tonight, as Valley lows drop into the 30s and low 40s by Thursday morning. It'll be even colder in northern Arizona, with high country temperatures cooling into the teens.

High pressure will build in next, warming us up a bit as we end the work week.

Here in the Valley, temperatures will climb into the low 70s starting Thursday and through the weekend.

Overnight lows will stay chilly though, as Valley temperatures cool into the 40s each morning.

Another area of low pressure will pass through our state over the weekend bringing more clouds and breezes, but at this point our Valley forecast is looking dry.

Then we're watching another storm that looks stronger and colder that could move in sometime next Tuesday or Wednesday, bringing another round of high country snow. We'll keep an eye on it and keep you posted on the details as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.60" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

