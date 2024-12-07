MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: December warmth continues this weekend, cooler air next week

PHOENIX — It's going to be a nice weekend across Arizona!

Temperatures will gradually drop as our forecast stays mostly sunny and dry.

Expect Valley highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and low to mid 70s on Sunday.

Our evenings will be cool with temperatures in the 60s for all the great holiday light events happening around the Valley.

Early next week, another storm system will pass to our north, dropping temperatures more significantly across the state.

Here in the Valley, daytime highs will fall into the upper 60s by Tuesday with overnight lows plunging into the low to mid 40s.

Then, high pressure returns bringing the 70s back toward the middle to end of next week.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.08" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

