MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: December warmth continues Sunday, cooler air next week

PHOENIX — December has kicked off warmly with daily highs around 10 degrees above average. This nice weather will continue throughout Arizona today!

However, a cool-off is on the way, with chilly nighttime lows. Although temperatures will gradually drop, our forecast stays mostly sunny and dry.

Afternoon highs will again be above normal in the low to mid 70s today.

Early next week, another storm system will pass to our north, dropping temperatures more significantly across the state and creating breezy to windy conditions.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the Colorado River Valley Monday at 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tuesday. North winds at 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects outside around, and tree limbs could be blown down, possibly resulting in a few power outages.

Winds that strong can especially make driving high profile vehicles difficult, as well as boating out on area lakes dangerous with choppy conditions.

Here in the Valley daytime highs will fall into the upper 60s by Tuesday. Meanwhile, mornings will become quite chilly with some areas here in the Valley approaching the freezing mark by Wednesday morning.

Then, high pressure returns bringing the 70s back toward the middle to the end of next week.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.10" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

