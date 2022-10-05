MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Daily storm threat as temperatures keep trending down

PHOENIX — Storm chances are sticking around across Arizona!

The area of low pressure that brought widespread, strong storms on Monday will linger just east of our state today before moving back toward the west-southwest on Thursday.

This area of low pressure will sit to our southwest through Friday before moving back through Arizona this weekend as it gets pulled back up into the main Jetstream.

It will bring daily storm chances across our state through the weekend, with the best potential coming Saturday and Sunday.

Storms that develop will be capable of producing strong winds, areas of blowing dust, hail and heavy rain, so stay weather-aware.

Temperatures will continue to drop by a degree or two each day through the weekend.

Valley highs will reach the low to mid 90s through the end of the week, before cooling into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

The mornings will feel more fall-like, dropping into the 70s each day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.65" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.29"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

