MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Coolest day of the season today!

PHOENIX — Our first winter storm is moving through bringing rain, snow, and cooler air across Arizona.

Some Valley locations had already received more than half an inch of rainfall last night. Fountain Hills got more than an inch!

Up north, light snow continues to fall. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Defiance Plateau through midday today.

The storm heads east this morning. A few rain and snow showers will be possible in eastern Arizona, but our forecast will dry back out here in the Valley.

There's also the chance for some patchy fog to develop early in the morning on Friday. Then, we'll see some passing clouds and highs in the mid 60s Friday afternoon.

Sunshine returns over the weekend with highs in the upper 60 to low 70s across the Valley.

Mornings will stay chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s, but areas west of the Valley could dip below freezing for the first time this season, prompting a Freeze Warning for the Aguila Valley, La Paz County, and the Gila River Valley east of Yuma.

Remember to take care of the four P's: Pets, Pipes, Plants, People.

Next week, all eyes are on the Pacific again as another storm system churns off the coast of California.

This one could bring rain and snow chances back to Arizona by Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for details as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.93" (-0.75" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

