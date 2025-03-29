MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler and breezy weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — Our record-setting March heatwave is over.

Temperatures are dropping and winds are picking up as a storm system passes to our north.

Peak gusts will hit 25 mph in the Valley and 40 mph along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona over the weekend.

Those winds are ushering in some cooler air, dropping highs into the low 80s here in the Valley (which is right near normal for this time of year).

Winds will continue to be an issue across Arizona next week too as a series of storms pass by.

Those storms could also bring chances for rain and snow to parts of Arizona toward the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.65" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

