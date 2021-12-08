MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool-down and rain chances coming!

PHOENIX — It'll be slightly cooler today as the first of two storm systems impacting Arizona starts moving out.

A second stronger storm moves in on Thursday.

This one will bring much colder air, dropping Valley highs into the mid 60s with overnight lows plummeting to the 40s by Saturday morning.

Winds will pick up and rain chances will ramp up here in the Valley Thursday evening. Some spots could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain across the Phoenix metro area.

We're also tracking the chance of around two to five inches of snow up north, including in Flagstaff and along the Mogollon Rim.

Wind gusts will peak near 25 mph here in the Valley, but they could top 40 mph in parts of northern Arizona Thursday evening.

By Friday, the storm heads east. A few rain and snow showers will be possible in eastern Arizona, but our forecast will dry back out here in the Valley.

Look for sunshine and highs in the upper 60 to low 70s this weekend. Mornings will stay chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Next week, all eyes are on the Pacific again as another storm system churns off the coast of California. This could bring rain and snow chances back to Arizona by Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for details as we get closer!

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

