MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool and breezy start to the week

PHOENIX — It was a toasty Mother's Day with highs in the mid 90s, but temperatures will drop even more to start the workweek.

As the next storm system approaches, we'll dial back the temperature a few degrees and and see the the winds increase all across Arizona.

Wind Advisories are in effect across northern Arizona through Monday. Watch out for gusts near 45 mph along the I-40 corridor.

Conditions remain dry as well, so fire danger will be increasing too. Fire Weather Warnings continue for most of the state Monday.

That next storm system will keep breezy to windy conditions in our forecast through the middle of next week as temperatures drop.

Valley highs will fall into the 80s toward the middle of next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.27" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

