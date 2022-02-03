MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Coldest day of the week!

PHOENIX — Get ready for a COLD start to the day, as temperatures plummet across Arizona behind our latest storm system.

Freeze and Hard Freeze Warnings remain in effect through this morning for parts of Maricopa, Pinal, Pima, Gila, La Paz and Mohave.

While the Phoenix metro area is not under a Freeze Warning, a few Valley cities are kicking off the day with freezing temperatures.

It's even colder in the high country with lows in the single digits or even below zero this morning, and over the next few mornings! So, cover your pipes up there so they don't burst.

Wind Advisories have now been extended through today for places like Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. Watch out for peak gusts at 45 mph.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with Valley highs running around 10 degrees below normal!

Temperatures will slowly rebound as we head into the weekend.

Look for lows in the 40s again by Saturday morning in Phoenix.

Daytime highs will hit the mid 60s Friday and upper 60s on Saturday across the Valley.

As high pressure builds in, we'll continue to climb and see 70s back in our Valley forecast throughout next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.80" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

