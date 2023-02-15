MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold air settling in behind our latest winter storm

PHOENIX — Our major winter storm will clear out today, but we aren't quiet done with the breezes or the snow.

In the high country, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for areas in eastern Arizona, including spots like Show Low, Window Rock and Safford until noon today.

As low pressure clears out to the east, scattered snow showers could redevelop on the backside of that storm system in areas along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains and in northeast Arizona.

Breezes will also pick back up across the state today, and while winds won't be anywhere near as strong as they were on Tuesday, gusts could top out near 25 mph across Arizona by this afternoon.

Here in the Valley, look for more sunshine and cold temperatures today.

Valley highs will only reach the low to mid 50s this afternoon, putting us at nearly 20 degrees below the normal for this time of year!

Then frigid conditions set in tonight. As winds ease up and skies clear out across Arizona, temperatures will plummet!

We'll see single digit and sub-zero lows in the high country by Thursday morning.

Freeze Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect overnight into Thursday morning for all of central, southern and western Arizona, including the Valley where temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s.

Be sure to protect your pipes and sensitive plants by covering them up or bringing them indoors. Bring pets inside, too.

We'll see temperatures rebound into the 60s by Thursday afternoon, with warming temperatures through the weekend.

Highs will reach the low 70s by Saturday and Sunday.

Our forecast will dry out again to end the week, but we're already tracking another storm that could bring more rain and snow to our state late this weekend or early next week.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.20" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.35"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

