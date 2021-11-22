MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cloudy and cooler days ahead!

PHOENIX — Finally, cooler temperatures and rain chances return to the forecast this week!

Monday is starting off mostly cloudy and breezy for some, but temperatures should remain well above average again, topping out in the mid-80s throughout the Valley.

Then, a storm system to our west will give Arizona its best chance for rain and snow in weeks! Expect scattered showers in Phoenix late Tuesday into early Wednesday with better rain chances up in the high country and along the Mogollon Rim. There's even a chance for light snow above 7,000 feet! This may impact travel for those hitting the road on Wednesday.

Rain amounts should stay on the lighter side, but cooler temperatures should stick around through Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Then, another storm system may bring more rain chances to the Valley this weekend! Stay with ABC 15 for further updates.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.70" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

