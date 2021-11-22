MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cloudy and cooler days ahead!

PHOENIX — Finally, cooler temperatures and rain chances return to the forecast this week!
Monday is starting off mostly cloudy and breezy for some, but temperatures should remain well above average again, topping out in the mid-80s throughout the Valley.
Then, a storm system to our west will give Arizona its best chance for rain and snow in weeks! Expect scattered showers in Phoenix late Tuesday into early Wednesday with better rain chances up in the high country and along the Mogollon Rim. There's even a chance for light snow above 7,000 feet! This may impact travel for those hitting the road on Wednesday.
Rain amounts should stay on the lighter side, but cooler temperatures should stick around through Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Then, another storm system may bring more rain chances to the Valley this weekend! Stay with ABC 15 for further updates.
_________________________________________
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.70" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________