MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chilly mornings, comfortable afternoons through the weekend

PHOENIX — This stretch of chilly mornings but comfortable afternoons will continue through the weekend.

Valley highs will climb into the low 80s for the rest of the week, which is still a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Mornings will stay chilly, with overnight lows in the 50s around sunrise each day.

We're tracking a storm system that will move through the Four Corners region today, picking up winds and bringing a slight chance of rain and snow showers to northeastern Arizona.

The rest of the state, including the Valley, stays dry.

Winds will pick up in parts of our state as this disturbance passes by.

A Lake Wind Advisory is now in effect along the Colorado River Valley in Mohave county on until 5 p.m. Peak gusts could top 40 mph in places like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

Heading into the weekend, winds will lighten up as high pressure builds in from the south.

Highs will stay in the low 80s on Monday for Halloween, which will put Trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s across the Phoenix metro area.

Then we'll turn our attention to our next storm system that could move in by the middle to the later half of next week. It could bring more Valley rain and high-country snow. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

