MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chamber of Commerce week ahead!

PHOENIX — The first week of November is shaping up to be a fantastic one with mostly clear skies and warm temperatures each and every day.

A series of storm systems will sweep through the Great Basin but will stay too far north to bring anything but clouds to our state for the first half of next week.

In northern Arizona, winds may pick up a bit as the systems sweep by but nothing too strong.

Then, high pressure moves in by Wednesday, clearing skies out and heating things up! Expect highs in the upper 80s for the Valley by Thursday.

Overnight lows stay near 60 the rest of the week, too!

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.33" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

