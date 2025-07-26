Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Break from monsoon storms continues this weekend as temperatures soar

Jose Ochoa
Posted

PHOENIX — Temperatures are soaring this weekend!

We're expecting some passing clouds at times, but no chances for rain or monsoon storms.

Valley temperatures could top 110 degrees by Sunday and Monday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Winds will pick up a bit over the weekend too, especially across northern Arizona. That will lead to higher fire danger.

Monsoon moisture starts to flow back into Arizona next week.

Here in the Valley, storm chances will be back in the forecast starting Tuesday and ramp up throughout the rest of the week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.00" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.55" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
