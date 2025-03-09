MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warmup up before winter returns next week

PHOENIX — After a stormy end to our week, we're in for a dry weekend!

High pressure has built-in and dried us out and will help boost our temperatures in the coming two days

Temperatures will be soaring into the upper 70s by Sunday, with a return of the 80s in the Valley Monday.

However, another storm system is expected to arrive by Tuesday. It will bring much cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and another round of rain and snow. The storm aims to move into Arizona Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A second storm system will arrive by the end of next week, sending temperatures even lower and more rain and snow our way.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.42" (-1.59" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

