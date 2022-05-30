MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Below average temperatures for Memorial Day

PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average for Memorial Day, but breezy conditions will continue.

Highs will hover in the mid 90s on Monday with sunny skies as well.

Gusts in the Valley will range between 20-30 mph, with higher gusts in the high country.

Then, temperatures soar into the mid 100s by mid-week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.36" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

_________________________________________

__________________________________________

