MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Below average temperatures for Memorial Day

Temperatures are dropping for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend, but breezy to windy conditions are sticking around.
Posted at 2:48 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 07:13:31-04

PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average for Memorial Day, but breezy conditions will continue.

Highs will hover in the mid 90s on Monday with sunny skies as well.

Gusts in the Valley will range between 20-30 mph, with higher gusts in the high country.

Then, temperatures soar into the mid 100s by mid-week.
_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.36" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
__________________________________________

