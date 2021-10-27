MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Beautiful day across Arizona!

PHOENIX — Today's shaping up to be a gorgeous one for most of Arizona! Expect abundant sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures compared to yesterday, but highs will remain below average.
Winds will stay light today except along the Colorado River Valley. Expect northerly winds up to 20 mph with peak gusts near 30 mph this afternoon.
As high pressure builds in, temperatures will climb today and for the rest of the week. Highs in the Valley will hit the upper 70s this afternoon, mid to upper 80s Thursday, and top out near 90 degrees on Friday.
Halloween weekend looks great for trick-or-treaters with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s.
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.24" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
