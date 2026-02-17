MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back storms set to bring rain, snow and cooler temperatures this week

PHOENIX — Big changes have arrived across Arizona as back-to-back storm systems keep our weather active through much of the week.

This first round is already delivering rain to the Valley and accumulating snow to elevations above 5,500 feet.

Rain chances return again on Wednesday as temperatures trend cooler, with Valley highs falling into the mid 60s.

Rainfall totals could reach up to a quarter of an inch across the Valley, with as much as a half an inch possible over higher terrain north and east of Phoenix.

Snow continues this morning above 5,500 feet in parts of the high country. Areas between 5,500 and 8,000 feet could pick up three to six inches, with up to eight inches possible above 8,000 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for elevations above 6,500 feet through Tuesday afternoon, including Flagstaff, the Kaibab Plateau, the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains.

A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for elevations above 6,500 feet on Wednesday, including Flagstaff, the Kaibab Plateau and the Mogollon Rim.

Some of the highest peaks could see up to ten inches of snow with that system.

It will be breezy to windy at times statewide this week. Gusts in the Valley could reach 30 miles per hour.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through Tuesday evening for much of northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona, where gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible.

Another Wind Advisory, along with a High Wind Watch, goes into effect Wednesday from western Arizona to the Mogollon Rim. Gusts in those areas could reach 60 miles per hour.

We're not done yet, either! Another winter storm system moves in on Friday, bringing another round of rain, snow and wind.

We'll keep you updated as the storm approaches.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.08" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

